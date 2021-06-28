HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,775 shares of company stock worth $85,868,801 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $430.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.29. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $112.11 and a one year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

