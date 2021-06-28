HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 48.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,987 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after buying an additional 2,912,485 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,183,000 after acquiring an additional 364,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in F.N.B. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $42,468,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.75 on Monday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

