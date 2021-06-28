HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 72.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 29.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NVS opened at $92.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.34. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

