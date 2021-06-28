HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 133 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 61.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $80.29 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

