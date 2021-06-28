HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FENC. Craig Hallum began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $192.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,042.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

