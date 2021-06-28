Head to Head Comparison: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) & Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and Castlight Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $443.03 million 7.67 -$90.27 million ($1.36) -36.51 Castlight Health $146.71 million 2.41 -$62.18 million ($0.04) -56.00

Castlight Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp. Castlight Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveRamp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castlight Health has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Castlight Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -20.38% -7.92% -6.70% Castlight Health -6.20% -1.86% -1.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LiveRamp and Castlight Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 1 7 0 2.88 Castlight Health 0 1 0 0 2.00

LiveRamp currently has a consensus target price of $83.38, indicating a potential upside of 67.93%. Castlight Health has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.71%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Castlight Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Castlight Health shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Castlight Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc. provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service. The company also offers white-labeled health navigation solutions and embedded platform technology services. In addition, it provides implementation and marketplace services. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

