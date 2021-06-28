Head to Head Survey: Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) vs. Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.43, meaning that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

14.1% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Riley Exploration Permian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.22 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -3.86 Riley Exploration Permian $760,000.00 969.63 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Riley Exploration Permian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vista Oil & Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vista Oil & Gas and Riley Exploration Permian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 3 0 3.00

Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.61%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Vista Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas -24.19% -11.88% -4.58% Riley Exploration Permian -60.16% -178.93% -91.74%

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Vista Oil & Gas on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea, Roosevelt, and Chaves Counties, New Mexico. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

