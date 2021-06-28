Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 841.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $100.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.33. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. Trex’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

