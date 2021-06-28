Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 440,900 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 90.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in APi Group were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APG. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,516,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after purchasing an additional 992,497 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in APi Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,245,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,353,000 after purchasing an additional 501,553 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in APi Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,648 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in APi Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $21.13 on Monday. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.72.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

