Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Stake Cut by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,262,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 534,398 shares during the period. Healthcare Trust of America accounts for 2.8% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $89,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $28.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.37. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

