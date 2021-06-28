HeartBout (HB) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $165,083.43 and $78.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

