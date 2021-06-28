Helix (HLIX) Market Cap Hits $126,939.68

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a total market capitalization of $126,939.68 and $48.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00025306 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006691 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001709 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,467,011 coins and its circulating supply is 33,341,182 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

