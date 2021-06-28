Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Trading Down 3.1%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 3,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Separately, HSBC cut Hengan International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.