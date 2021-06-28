Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $640-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.57 million.Herman Miller also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.580 EPS.

Shares of Herman Miller stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MLHR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

