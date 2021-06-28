Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $218.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $234.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

