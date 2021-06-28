Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $836.40

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 836.40 ($10.93) and last traded at GBX 836.20 ($10.93), with a volume of 31181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 831.80 ($10.87).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 809.86 ($10.58).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 794.54.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

