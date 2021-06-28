Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851,643 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,206,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 578,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $53.32. 1,261,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,697. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.75.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.