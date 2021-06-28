Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce $2.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Hubbell reported earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 15.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Hubbell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Hubbell by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBB stock opened at $185.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.22. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $117.24 and a 1 year high of $201.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.