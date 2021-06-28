Humaniq (HMQ) Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $65,371.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

