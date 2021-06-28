Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Hits $0.0224 on Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $709,412.45 and approximately $272.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00046489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00136659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00164245 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,300.52 or 0.99840682 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.