IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.20. 16,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,620. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $371.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

