Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 816.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ICNAF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. 134,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,236. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28. Icanic Brands has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.65.

About Icanic Brands

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

