ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) announced a dividend on Monday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON LBOW traded up GBX 0.59 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 88.99 ($1.16). The stock had a trading volume of 44,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,504. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 91 ($1.19). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.37.

Get ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Meader bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £8,700 ($11,366.61).

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.