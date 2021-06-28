ICHI Price Hits $2.89 on Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00008390 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $17,613.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00138921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00163990 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,379.15 or 0.99647782 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,060,020 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

