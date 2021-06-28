IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230,869 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.42% of IDEX worth $67,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,190,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 4,634.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in IDEX by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 180,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in IDEX by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 110,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IEX stock opened at $219.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $151.50 and a 52-week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

