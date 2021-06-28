IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.67.

INFO stock opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 109,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 729,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 133,381 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

