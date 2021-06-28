IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Truist Securities

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.67.

INFO opened at $113.31 on Thursday. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.72. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

