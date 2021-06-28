Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $40,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $222.93 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.42 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

