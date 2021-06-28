Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Up 652.0% in June

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 652.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS INCZY traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 414,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,663. Incitec Pivot has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INCZY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

