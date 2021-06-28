Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) & CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CD International Enterprises has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Information Services Group and CD International Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $249.13 million 1.09 $2.76 million $0.17 33.24 CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than CD International Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Information Services Group and CD International Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group 2.99% 12.94% 5.33% CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Information Services Group and CD International Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Information Services Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.89%. Given Information Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than CD International Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Information Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Information Services Group beats CD International Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

CD International Enterprises Company Profile

CD International Enterprises, Inc. sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment sources and distributes various industrial commodities, such as iron ore, copper concentrate, and other minerals; and cannabidiol-related products. The Consulting segment provides business and management consulting services to public and private American and Chinese companies that operate primarily in China and the Americas. It offers its consulting services in the areas of general business consulting, Chinese regulatory advice, translation services, formation of entities in the People's Republic of China, coordination of professional resources, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and partnerships, advice on effective means of accessing U.S. capital markets, coordination of Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and corporate asset evaluations. This segment also identifies potential areas of growth; manages and coordinates necessary government approvals and licenses; and provides marketing services, investor relations services, and coordination of the preparation of required SEC filings. The company was formerly known as China Direct Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CD International Enterprises, Inc. in February 2012. CD International Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.