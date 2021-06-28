Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $56.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.14.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 54,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.95. The stock had a trading volume of 72,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,914. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

