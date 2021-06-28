Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Raises Dividend to $1.40 Per Share

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32.

Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend by 712.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 118.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $8.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $195.24 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.56. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.71.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.