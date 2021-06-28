Insider Buying: Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP Acquires 1,250 Shares of Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HIBB stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $83.75. 9,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

