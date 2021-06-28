Insider Buying: Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Purchases $101,933.15 in Stock

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.09 per share, for a total transaction of $101,933.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,639.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Arthur S. Wolcott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Arthur S. Wolcott bought 416 shares of Seneca Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.42 per share, for a total transaction of $19,310.72.
Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $50.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Seneca Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37.
About Seneca Foods
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.
