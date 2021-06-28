Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $423,410.13 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $423,410.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,470,657.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Russell Scott Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $669,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $63.21 on Monday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.37.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BigCommerce by 315.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 5.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

