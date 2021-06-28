Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells 16,450 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $724,293.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.33. 6,758,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,528,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.30, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

