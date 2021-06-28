Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells 16,450 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $724,293.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.33. 6,758,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,528,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.30, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
