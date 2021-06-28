Insider Selling: CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Sells 13,589 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $266,208.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,627,331.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $18.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.44 million, a PE ratio of -270.14 and a beta of 2.70. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in CarParts.com by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CarParts.com by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CarParts.com by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after buying an additional 797,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,195,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

