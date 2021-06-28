Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Sells 966,785 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 966,785 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $96,494,810.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at $601,071,689.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DELL stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.75. 4,027,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,352,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

