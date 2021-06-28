Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Sells 966,785 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 966,785 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $96,494,810.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at $601,071,689.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
DELL stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.75. 4,027,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
