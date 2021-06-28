Insider Selling: Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Major Shareholder Sells 4,289,250 Shares of Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Doximity stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,769,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,929. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $59.69.

