Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells 11,250 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy H. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,396. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Dropbox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Dropbox by 2.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Dropbox by 21.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.