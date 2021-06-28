Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Sells 163,571 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $6,300,754.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GoodRx stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 923,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,809. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after purchasing an additional 855,772 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,613,000 after buying an additional 163,273 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after acquiring an additional 144,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

