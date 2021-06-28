Insider Selling: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $158.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $175.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.92.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,372 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 184,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after purchasing an additional 93,361 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

