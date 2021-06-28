Insider Selling: Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Director Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Director Vesal Michael Missaghie sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$130,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,239 shares in the company, valued at C$905,097.17.

Vesal Michael Missaghie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Vesal Michael Missaghie sold 13,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$130,335.40.

Shares of INO.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.00. 37,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,261. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$7.09 and a twelve month high of C$10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$324.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INO.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.