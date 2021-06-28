Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $373,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $33.30 on Monday. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $590.64 million, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ontrak by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ontrak by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ontrak by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

