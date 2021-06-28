Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.63, for a total transaction of $4,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $4,843,600.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $4,861,800.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total transaction of $4,893,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,241,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,837. The stock has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.94. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 116,411 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

