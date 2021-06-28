Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $540,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 14th, Laura Francis sold 2,700 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $502,227.00.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $194.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $201.13. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after buying an additional 863,176 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after buying an additional 305,094 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,872,000 after acquiring an additional 255,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 677.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 241,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

