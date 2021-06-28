Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells $25,001,896.80 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $25,001,896.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,798,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,305,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $25,022,133.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $24,999,342.34.

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $5,721,855.15.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,004,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $24,998,267.44.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $15,157,500.00.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $67.67 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of -105.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

