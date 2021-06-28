Insider Selling: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Sells 669 Shares of Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE BX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,667. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after buying an additional 822,850 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

