Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells 4,905 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $580,457.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $433,552.95.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $610,404.52.

TWST stock opened at $122.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.58.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $1,913,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $922,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 241.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

