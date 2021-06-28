Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells 4,905 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $580,457.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $433,552.95.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $610,404.52.
TWST stock opened at $122.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.58.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $1,913,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $922,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 241.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
