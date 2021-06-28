Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 4.3% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after buying an additional 2,352,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 446,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,384,422. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

